Nose Job Or Make-Up?! Here’s How To Contour with Deelishis

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 mins ago
Deelishis before and after contouring beaudee ep 1

Source: Alicia West / Radio One

If you know anything about Deelishis then you know her makeup stays on point. It’s so well done that most people assume she has had a nose job based off of previous videos of her Flavor of Love days. In reality, she (and her team of MUAs) are good with the brush and really know how to beat a face!

In the first episode of BeauDee, Deelishis teaches us how she contours her face and how she makes it look like she really had surgery on her nose. Learn all of Deelishis’s industry tips and tricks she has accumulated over the years as we give you tutorials, how to’s, and many more makeup related videos in this series called BeauDee.

