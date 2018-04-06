Features
Home > Features

Sooo This Woman Found A Dead Lizard In Her Trader Joe’s Kale Bag…

No words.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 12 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Young Woman Holding Mobile Phone While Standing Against Blue Wall

Source: Michael Heim / EyeEm / Getty

So Grace Goldstein went to a Trader Joe’s in Washington D.C.

Grace Goldstein got a bag of kale.

Grace Goldstein got back home to unload said kale from her grocery bags.

Grace Goldstein got a closer look at her kale and found this…

A quick zoom in, just in case you missed it.

 

 

Grace told People that once she discovered the dead lizard in her kale, her reaction was “back and forth between denial and horror, which amounted to a lot of asking my boyfriend to see the bag of kale and identify the lizard and shrieking and pushing it away and refusing to go near it…and then asking to see it again.”

 

Grace has already reached out to Trader Joe’s corporate and they said they are investigating the situation further. “We are committed to providing customers with great products of the highest quality and are currently working with our vendor to look into and address the matter,” they said in a statement.

Meanwhile, when asked if she would ever eat kale again, Grace replied, “I’m really into spinach now.”

We feel you Grace.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Sooo This Woman Found A Dead Lizard In Her Trader Joe’s Kale Bag…

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos