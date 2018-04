Ohio State Student Dies After Jumping or Falling From South Union Garage

An Ohio State University student has died after he jumped or fell Thursday from an upper level of the six-story South Union parking garage on campus.

Daniel Birdsall died Thursday night, reported Ohio State spokesman Chris Davey. Identified by university records as criminalogy and criminal justice major, his age and what year he was in at Ohio State were not provided.

Ohio State University police and Columbus fire paramedics were called to the garage at about 6:15 p.m. on a report of a jumper.

Dan Hedman, an Ohio State spokesman, said university police at this time are only saying the man fell from the garage and that they do not believe foul play was involved.

Birdsall landed on a concrete driveway apron on the College Road rear entrance and exit of the garage, which fronts the 1700 block of North High Street.

Medics rushed him to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center, where he later died.

“We are deeply saddened to share that the student who fell from the Ohio Union South Garage on Thursday has died. On behalf of the entire Ohio State community, our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Daniel Birdsall,” Davey said in an emailed statement.

