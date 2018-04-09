Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cardi B. Wears A Golden Bee To Accent Her Pink Turban

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Cardi B. sat down in Miami for an exclusive interview with Ebro Darden for Beats1 to discuss her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. The Bronx rapper took a picture with Darden that set the fanned the Internet flames that the artist is with child from rapper Off-Set.

Pregnant or not, the Bodak Yellow singer is giving us a look. She wore her hair in a pink headwrap and wore a colorful kimono style dress that was conveniently loose around the belly. She topped off the look with pink shoes.

Our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James‘, favorite part of Cardi’s look was her pink turban with the golden bee attached to it.

 

Beauties, we have to know your thoughts on this look. Take our poll below and let us know if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT.

DON’T MISS:

Here Are All The Fashion Details On Cardi B.’s Visuals For Her ‘Be Careful’ Promo Cover

Versace, Versace, Versace: Did Trina Or Cardi B. Style This Signature Print Dress The Best?

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Cardi B.’s Super Bowl Style?

Calibash Los Angeles 2018 - Backstage

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

10 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Continue reading Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos