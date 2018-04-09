Bernie Sanders’ White Spokesperson Says Bakari Sellers Is Creating ‘Racial Division’

Photo by

National
Home > National

Bernie Sanders’ White Spokesperson Says Bakari Sellers Is Creating ‘Racial Division’

Sanders critiqued Obama and it didn't go over well.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

On the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Bernie Sanders decided to use his time to attack former President Barack Obama, saying, “The business model, if you like, of the Democratic Party for the last 15 years or so has been a failure. People sometimes don’t see that because there was a charismatic individual named Barack Obama. He was obviously an extraordinary candidate, brilliant guy.” Sanders was speaking in Jackson, Mississippi, commemorating the 50th anniversary.

Because Sanders is not above critique, Bakari Sellers, who represented South Carolina’s 90th district in the lower house of the state legislature from 2006 to 2014, responded on Twitter, see below:

According to BuzzFeed, Sellers also said to “dismiss with utter arrogance and lack of self-awareness the first African African president is just the height and epitome of arrogance and lack of self-awareness.”

Bernie Sanders has been dismissive of Obama for years. He endorsed and wrote a forward for the 2016 book by Bill Press titled Buyer’s Remorse: How Obama Let Progressives Down, he slammed Obama for speaking at Wall Street — dismissing that Obama created countless reforms on Wall Street — and has repeatedly questioned Obama’s leadership. Even Hillary Clinton said in February 2016, “The kind of criticism that we’ve heard from Senator Sanders about our president, I expect from Republicans. I do not expect from someone running for the Democratic nomination to succeed President Obama.” Sellers’ critique was fair.

However, Jason Weaver, Sanders’ spokesperson responded to Sellers in BuzzFeed, accusing him of trying to  sow “racial division” by “deliberately misinterpreting” the senator’s remarks. Sellers responded with, “My father was shot because of racial [division].” His father was shot during the Orangeburg Massacre in 1968. “[Weaver] should find another line of attack, because I will not dignify that.”

Sounds like Sanders and his team need to have several seats.

SEE ALSO:

Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist

WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Bernie Sanders’ White Spokesperson Says Bakari Sellers Is Creating ‘Racial Division’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos