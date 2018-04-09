Student Who Wasn’t Allowed To Print His Legal Name, Which Is Malcolm X, On Senior Sweatshirt Files Human Rights Complaint Against His School

Photo by

National
Home > National

Student Who Wasn’t Allowed To Print His Legal Name, Which Is Malcolm X, On Senior Sweatshirt Files Human Rights Complaint Against His School

Malcolm Xavier Combs is fighting back.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Malcolm Xavier Combs was named after one of the most iconic Black activists of the Civil Rights era. However, Christ the King High School in Queens, New York won’t allow him to print his legal name on his senior sweatshirt, which costs him $40. The school’s reasoning? They did not want “to be connected to anyone controversial.” Well, now they are going to be connected to a lot of controversy.  Malcolm  is suing the school.

According to the New York Daily News, Malcolm is “fighting back with a complaint filed to the city’s Commission on Human Rights over his school’s refusal to allow him to have the name ‘Malcolm X’ printed on his senior sweater.” The honor roll student “said in his complaint that all of his classmates are proudly wearing their sweaters in school ‘as an important symbol of their academic success and upcoming graduation.’” The 17-year-old added, “I respectfully request that the Commission act as soon as possible so that I will not be singled out or isolated during the remaining months of the school year.”

Rev. Kevin McCall from Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN) said in February, “This is absurd that in 2018 we have to teach school administration how to be culturally sensitive. In the spirit of Malcolm X, we are calling cultural inclusion events with this school administration so that they can understand what it means to be Black in America.” Malcolm X’s daughter Ilyasah Shabazz offered to visit the high school for an assembly to educate students and staff about her father’s legacy. The school refused.

The school has refused to comment on Combs’complaint. They didn’t want to be “connected” to controversy? Now they are!  As we said before, his parents paid $11,350-a-year for Malcolm to attend the school. That’s over $45,000 for the four years. Malcolm should be able to use any version of his name he would like.

SEE ALSO:

Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist

WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Student Who Wasn’t Allowed To Print His Legal Name, Which Is Malcolm X, On Senior Sweatshirt Files Human Rights Complaint Against His School

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos