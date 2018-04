Avant Hopes His Fans Learns Something New About Him On ‘UnSung’

Singer Avant, known for his song My First Love with Keke Wyatt is going to be featured on Unsung Sunday, April 8. He’s confident that the fans will get to learn something about him that they’ve never known before.

“Well hopefully, you know man it’s a lot. You know it’s a lot of my career,” expressed Avant. “You know I get into the business aspect of it and you know who matters and companies and you as an artist you know and how much you know you should cater to yourself and try to put yourself in a great position.”

His career has given him a lot of things in this life and he’s very thankful for it.

“One thing I can say about this music career is that it’s been great for me,” said Avant. “It’s a blessing.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: