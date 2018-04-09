President Trump Will Once Again Not Attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Photo by

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

In news that should come as a surprise to no one, the White House Correspondents’ Association announced on Friday that President Trump would not be attending this year’s annual dinner. The president echoed the news in a separate, pre-recorded radio show interview, during which he said he “probably” won’t attend the gathering, which he also described as “so bad and so fake.” When he skipped last year’s event, Trump instead attended a campaign-style rally in Pennsylvania, but whether or not he’ll be doing the same this year remains to be seen.

In a statement, the White House Correspondents’ Association said they were“informed… that the president does not plan to participate in this year’s dinner but that he will actively encourage members of the executive branch to attend and join us as we celebrate the First Amendment.” What’s more, per the annual event’s “tradition,” the current press secretary will represent Trump’s administration at the event and be seated at the head table.

 

Photos