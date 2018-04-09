Is This Real Housewife Of Atlanta Finally Getting Her Peach Revoked?

For months there have been rumors swirling that RHOA producers are firing one of their stars for Season 11.

And while folks have speculated that Kenya Moore would be the one to have her peach revoked from the hit reality show, word on the street is that it’s not her. Instead, it might be Sheree Whitfield.

Well according to Love B. Scott, sources close to the show told them that Ms. Whitfield in on her way out, as is Kim Zolciak!

In addition, while Kenya may have been on the chopping block, she’s not anymore “thanks to her pregnancy announcement, fiery reunion drama and her husband’s willingness to film she’ll be back.”

It’s also believed that NeNe, Cynthia, Porsha, and Kandi are all expected to return with a chance that Eva Marcille might be the one to take Sheree’s place.

It looks like Porsha could care less that Sheree was given her pink slip.

Karma 🍑 — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) April 6, 2018

Welp!

BEAUTIES: Will you be sad to see Sheree go if this is true?

