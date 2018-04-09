Authorities Are Trying To Identify A Body Just Recovered From The Devonte Hart Crash Site

Officials scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday to determine the identity of a body recovered Saturday at the site where an SUV mysteriously plunged off a California cliff.

SEE ALSO: Troubling Questions Surround The Texas Adoption Of Devonte Hart And His Five Siblings

Devonte Hart, who is known for a viral photo in which he hugs a police officer in November 2014, is one of three siblings still missing from the crash. Authorities previously found five bodies on March 26, including Sarah and Jennifer Hart and three of their adoptive children.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s office tweeted that the newly discovered body “appears to be an African American female,” but the age and identity could not immediately be determined. However, they suspect that it could be “1 of the 2 missing Hart girls.” A DNA analysis, which could take weeks, would give authorities a positive identification.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office says the body appears to be that of an African American female, and that deputies are investigating the possibility that it may be one of the two missing Hart girls.https://t.co/grBUpDYNXy — NewsChannel 12 (@wcti12) April 8, 2018

The sheriff’s office is monitoring the ocean conditions to determine when it will be safe to conduct the next search. “This evaluation includes the use of divers if conditions permit,” a statement said.

Authorities discovered the first five bodies a few days after Washington state officials began investigating the Harts for possible child neglect. A preliminary investigation shows that the crash may have been intentional, according to CBS News. Data from the vehicle’s software indicate that the SUV stopped at the highway pullout before it accelerated straight off the cliff, plummeting about 100 feet into the rocky Pacific Ocean below. There were no skid marks, which also suggests that the driver drove off the cliff on purpose.

Remember Devonte Hart, the kid who took this photo hugging the cop? His adopted parents were a white female couple named Sarah & Jennifer Hart.These women had an open child protection case against them.This week they drove off a cliff killing themselves & their adopted Black kids pic.twitter.com/QX2Q9QnYvk — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) March 29, 2018

The three children who have been identified so far are Markis Hart, 19; Jeremiah Hart, 14; and Abigail Hart, 14. The missing siblings are 16-year-old Hannah Hart, 12-year-old Sierra Hart and 15-year-old Devonte Hart.

SEE ALSO:

Black Mother Outraged That Her Son Was Being Taught About White Privilege In School

North Carolina Cop Kills 60-Year-Old Black Man Within Minutes After A Traffic Stop