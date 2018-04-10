Feature Story
Are You Smarter Than A Twitter Troll? Try To Solve The Riddle That Has The Whole Internet Divided

Written By: Nia Noelle

Kanye West

Source: Didier Baverel / Getty

Social Media will really have you out here questioning your IQ if you don’t have the same responses as everyone else.

But what we’ve learned is that sometimes thinking out the box is the surest way to get the correct answer to something. Like the viral triangle photo that has single handedly divided the internet:

As with many other things in life, everyone came away with something different, even though they all saw the same photo. Some answers were pretty logical:

 

While others was just fake smart mumbo jumbo:

But many agreed that there is only one true answer:

 

So, what do you think the correct answer is? Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

Photos