A-Rod & J. Lo’s Love Story Proves A Little Effort Goes A Long Way

The famous baseball player saw an opportunity and he went for it.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 40 mins ago
1 reads
Alex Rodriguez hit up The Ellen DeGeneres Show and told his side of how he and Jennifer Lopez started dating.  Ellen was a little confused by A-Rod’s story because apparently, J. Lo’s version was different, but all in all, we learn that with a little luck and a little effort, love can go a long way. Watch the clip up top and be more like A-Rod in life.

