Trey Songz Will Not Face Felony Charges!

Trey Songz will not be facing felony assault charges in the case of the women he allegedly hit at the Hollywood Hills party. Reportedly, there were eye witnesses with statements that contradicted what Andrea Buera said happened.

Even though he will not face felony charges, the case will be referred to the L.A. City Attorney and they will decide if he will face the lesser charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Buera maintians that Songz became angry when he saw her speaking to another man and became violent. A Judge did grant her a temporary restraining order.

