Features
Home > Features

Took A Bite Out Of Crime: Suspect Bites Off And Swallows Cops Finger During Altercation

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 44 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-CRIME-POLICE-SHOOTING

Source: LAURA BUCKMAN / Getty

Man Bites Off And Swallows Cop’s Finger During Altercation

Ainsley Johnson, 34, is facing resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer charges after biting off more than he could chew in a recent altercation with an Brooklyn police officer.

Johnson was arrested and  escorted to the precinct without any problems until an officer attempted to handcuff the suspect while in the station. A physical fight broke out between Johnson and the officer causing the two to fall to the floor where Johnson managed to bite off the tip of the middle finger of the 24-year-old police officer and swallow it before it could be retrieved by the other officers in the precinct

Since 2008, Johnson, who is also a registered sex offender, has been arrested a total of twelve times where he was convicted of rape during an incident Queens, NY and booked for attempted sexual battery during another sexual offense in 2012. Johnson was initially arrested for criminal mischief charges but, will probably see more charges added following this incident. Ainsley Johnson is currently awaiting arraignment.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Took A Bite Out Of Crime: Suspect Bites Off And Swallows Cops Finger During Altercation

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos