Beyhive, Assemble: Beyonce’s Coachella Set Will Be Live Streamed This Weekend

Nobody can see you crying in the comfort of your own home

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 43 mins ago
0 reads
Beyonce

Source: WENN / WENN

It’s almost time for Beyoncé to take the stage at Coachella, and anticipation is at an all-time high. Fans are still waiting to see whether or not the Queen is going to drop an album before her performance, but even if Bey performs the same songs she has been for years, the Beyhive will still be all eyes and ears.

Coachella is always the event to be at, and people flock to the dessert for a 3-day weekend of music, special guests, and super hot weather. For the last few year, Coachella has invited fans from all over the world into the festival by live streaming a big portion of the sets that go on throughout the weekend, though some bigger acts have opted out of the stream prior years. The good news for this year? Fans not in the desert will have their chance to watch Beyonce’s headlining set from the comfort of their living rooms.

https://twitter.com/Bey_Legion/status/983365403245150209

So, great news for everyone who didn’t drop nearly $400 on a Coachella ticket, we all still get to witness the greatness that is Beyoncé. This is definitely going to be a moment.

