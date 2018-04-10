Features
Home > Features

OMG: Gang Members Admit To Firebombing Homes To Push Black People Out

It was a full-on plan.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 43 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
23137702

Source: NA / Getty

Three L.A. gang members face some serious time for racially motivated attacks in 2014, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Jose Saucedo, 24, Edwin Felix, 26, and Jonathan Portillo, 23, all pled guilty to federal hate crime charges for reportedly firebombing Black homes in the Ramona Gardens housing project. The three defendants belonged to the Latino gang Big Hazard, and the attacks were allegedly apart of a big plan to push Black residents out of the gang’s territory. 

The attacks began on Mother’s Day in 2014 and they were allegedly green lit by leader Carlos Hernandez, 31. He said the Mexican Mafia — a prison gang that reportedly runs various Southern California Hispanic gangs — ordered the attacks.

Eight men reportedly carried out the firebombings, with each assigned different roles ranging from smashing windows, to throwing in the Molotov cocktails used to start the fires.

Four homes were hit with the attacks, but luckily no one was severely injured.

Now, four years later, Saucedo, Felix, and Portillo are taking their plea deal in exchange for lighter sentences, although they each still face over 30 years in prison. The three defendants also won’t have to testify against Hernandez and another member of the group as part of their deal.

Three other gang members have already pleaded guilty in relation to the firebombings.

At the time of the attack at least one of the residents said they would ask for an emergency transfer out of Romona Gardens. Others insisted that they would stay put. In late 2016, around 4% of Ramona Gardens 1,800 residents were Black, according to the L.A. Times. 

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading OMG: Gang Members Admit To Firebombing Homes To Push Black People Out

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos