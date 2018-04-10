Feature Story
Cardi B Is Having A…

Cardi's sister hints that the rapper is expecting a girl.

Cardi B‘s sister may have said a little too much when sharing her joy over the rapper’s baby bump reveal.

The Be Careful lyricist made headlines when she confirmed pregnancy rumors by revealing her baby bump on Saturday Night Live. Hours after her performance, Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, offered her congratulations on Instagram.

In her post, which featured a shot of Cardi and her belly, Hennessy gushed about what a good mom she knows the artist will be. She pointed to Cardi’s actions as a big sister as an indicator of her maternal instincts.

“A baby is truly a blessing from god I know how much you always wanted to be a mom!” Hennessy wrote.

“You always been Like a second mom to me so I know u gonna be the best mommy everrrr. You took care of me like i was ur own daughter I know how much you LOVE babies,” she added. “To our little brother you give him whatever he imagines.”

It all sounds pretty innocent so far, but Hennessy might have let the baby’s gender slip near the end, when she wrote, “I’m going to be able to hold ur baby and give her all the kisses and hugs.”

Yep! If, Hennessy’s post is to be believed, then Cardi will be raising a little girl of her own! We can’t wait to see what kind of mom she’ll be.

A baby is truly a blessing from god I know how much you always wanted to be a mom! You always been Like a second mom to me so I know u gonna be the best mommy everrrr. you took care of me like i was ur own daughter I know how much you LOVE babies. Growing up, you would always break me off a piece of your plate without me asking… to our little brother you give him whatever he imagines …. every time I use to see your adorable baby pictures , I use to wish I was older than you just so I wouldve gotten the chance to carry you and give you kisses when you were a baby because you were so cute and adorable! and NOW that ur baby is coming its like it’s coming true! I’m going to be able to hold ur baby and give the baby all the kisses and hugs! your pregnancy is mines we pregnant can’t believe we’re having a baby! hehehehe and to my brother @offsetyrn @iamcardib Auntie hennny aowwwww 💁🏾‍♀️

Photos