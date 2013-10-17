Mali Music Explains Why He Went Mainstream [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

10.17.13
Mali Music made his debut in the music industry making Gospel music, but now this multi-talented artist is prepping to release a secular album that will appeal to the mainstream. So why did he decide to move in a different direction?

Watch Mali Music explain his shift, and hear what he had to say about the unspoken ceiling in Gospel music in this exclusive interview.

