Watch: Prego Cardi B Performs ‘Money Bag’ Live on ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Cardi B spent her Monday night as Jimmy Fallon’s first-ever co-host of ‘The Tonight Show.’

Closing out the show with her first ever performance of her song “Money Bag” from her new debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

The album is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week, making her the fifth female rap artist to do so.

via Billboard:

She would follow Nicki Minaj (with Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded in 2012, and Pink Friday in 2011), Eve (Let There Be Eve… Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, 1999), Foxy Brown (Chyna Doll in 1999 and the collaborative album The Firm in 1997, with Nas, AZ and Nature) and Lauryn Hill (The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998).

Check out more clips with Cardi and Jimmy.