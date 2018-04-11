Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Watch: Prego Cardi B Performs ‘Money Bag’ Live on ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4

Source: NBC / Getty

Cardi B spent her Monday night as Jimmy Fallon’s first-ever co-host of ‘The Tonight Show.’

Closing out the show with her first ever performance of her song “Money Bag” from her new debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

The album is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week, making her the fifth female rap artist to do so.

via Billboard:

She would follow Nicki Minaj (with Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded in 2012, and Pink Friday in 2011), Eve (Let There Be Eve… Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, 1999), Foxy Brown (Chyna Doll in 1999 and the collaborative album The Firm in 1997, with NasAZ and Nature) and Lauryn Hill (The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998).

Check out more clips with Cardi and Jimmy.

The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl

14 photos Launch gallery

The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl

Continue reading The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl

The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl

She's no longer just a regular, schmegular, degular girl from the Bronx.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos