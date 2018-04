Erica Ash Is Passionate About Her Role In ‘In Contempt’

We all loved Erica Ash in Survivor’s Remorse and now we get to love her BET’s newest show In Contempt.

“First of all it’s from the perspective of the public defender. Most law procedurals you’ll see like Law & Order are usually from the prosecutors side,” explained Ash. “Or you’re talking about you know high paid or high power defense attorneys.”

Ash is really passionate about playing a public defender in this show because of the hard work they do in real life.

“Public defenders you know are kind of viewed as the bottom of the barrel of law profession,” expressed Ash. “These people do it because they are just passionate about seeing justice for all.”

Catch In Contempt premiering April 10 on BET at 10/9c.

