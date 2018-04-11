Ted Cruz Is Mad That Black Trump Supporters Diamond And Silk Were Blocked On Facebook

Ted Cruz Is Mad That Black Trump Supporters Diamond And Silk Were Blocked On Facebook

Facebook co-founder  Mark Zuckerburg spoke on Capitol Hill today about privacy concerns, Russia’s interference in elections via Facebook and much more. Zuckerberg held his own with congress, some of whom appeared to have no experience with social media. However, the conversation got extremely bizarre when failed presidential candidate Ted Cruz brought up Trump crazies Diamond and Silk.

Ted Cruz argued that conservative voices have been shut down from Facebook. Cruz whined, “Facebook has initially shut down the Chick-fil-A appreciation day page, has blocked a post of a Fox News reporter, has blocked over two dozen Catholic pages and most recently blocked Trump supporters Diamond and Silk’s page, with 1.2 million Facebook followers, after determining their content and brand were, quote, ‘unsafe to the community.’ To a great many Americans that appears to be a pervasive pattern of political bias.”

Obviously, Zuckerburg didn’t have time to address Diamond and Silk. But when he tried to answer the question, Ted kept rambling.  Watch below:

People get banned from social media all the time, whether it’s due to nudity, hate speech, spam, or a variety of other reasons. Facebook is a product, it’s not owned by the government and if Diamond and Silk were so devastated they got blocked, they should find another outlet to rant their foolishness. Furthermore, how despicable is it for Cruz to waste his time on Diamond and Silk when the real question is about Facebook’s role in foreign interference in our elections and  how the company collects users’ data. The hearing was not about liberal or conservative bias.

 

