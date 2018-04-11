Exclusives
[WATCH] Comedian Nuff Ced Takes His Talents To New Heights

Written By: Old School 100.3

Posted 1 hour ago
Ron Holland & Nuff Ced

Community Voices host Ron Holland talks with Charlotte’s favorite comedian Nuff Ced about taking his acting stripes to the theatre stage in a new venture.

Watch Nuff Ced on our Facebook Live, April 24th at 10am at Facebook.com, Search: Old School 105.3 and catch Ron Holland weekends on Old School 105.3 and Praise 100.9!

