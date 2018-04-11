Tristan Thompson Caught AGAIN On Camera Tonguing Down 2 Women In The Club [VIDEO]

After video and photos were released of Tristan Thompson in New York with a mystery woman at his hotel room, the flood gates have spilled open.

According to TMZ:

Tristan Thompson was brazenly cheating on Khloe Kardashian with not one but two women back in October, when Khloe was 3 months pregnant.

TMZ obtained this surveillance video recorded October 7, 2017 at a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C. You see Tristan with 3 women, 2 of whom are fully engaged with Khloe’s baby daddy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing!

Tristan makes out with one of the women, tongue and all. The other grabs his head, brings it to her chest and he motorboats her. And the same woman grabs his junk.

The video was recorded the night before the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Washington Wizards.

Tristan also appeared to take another woman into a hotel room just last weekend.

RELATED: Did Tristan Thompson Get Caught Up With A Side Chic AT His Hotel? [VIDEO]

Khloe is due to give birth to her first kid at the end of this month.

The Latest:

Also On 100.3: