Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Free The Nip Or Nah? Bra-Less Florida Teen Told To Put Bandaids On Her Nipples At School

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
1999 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

National No Bra Day isn’t until October, but one Florida teen got the celebration started six months early by going braless to school. 17-year old Lizzy Martinez is pissed at her school for forcing her to cover her nipples with bandaids after rocking the no bra look to class.

 

She says she was told, while wearing a super long sleeve Calvin Klein shirt, that her nipples and breasts were “distracting” other students and “a boy was laughing at her,” thus she was violating school dress code policy.

 

Martinez told Buzzfeed News, “They had me put on a second shirt and then stand up and, like, move and jump around to see how much my breasts moved. I was mortified. Most days I don’t wear [a bra]. It depends on my mood. I’m not wearing one right now, and why should it matter?”

The school even went as far as to block her from their Twitter after she went public about them sexualizing her.  Those are probably the same folks leaving comments under pics like this:

Kim, nipples

Source: Splash / Splash News

And the same people still shading Janet for this:

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Halftime Show

Source: Frank Micelotta / Getty

We get it, school is a place of learning. But when it comes to young girls and their growing bodies, it’s not healthy to shame them for something just because a snotty nose boy is not okay with it. Have folks not learned anything from the Women Empowerment Movement? SMH.

Martinez’s mom is calling for the school to amend its dress code policy.

via GIPHY

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Free The Nip Or Nah? Bra-Less Florida Teen Told To Put Bandaids On Her Nipples At School

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos