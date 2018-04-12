Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

T-Pain Has A New Side Gig… A TV Show

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Bet red carpet

Source: Globalgrind.

T Pain got a tv show. The new show heading to Fuse TV will be called Side Gig with T-Pain, according to Deadline, he will be chronicling the paths of young entrepreneurs. That’s not all the Fuse Media has put a steak in Hip Hop announcing seven new original shows.

Fuse is even getting into magic with a show called Hip-Hop Houdini with Smoothini, featuring the street magician’s interactions with Iggy Azalea, A$AP Ferg and others. Y’all know how Black people feel about magic.

President and CEO Michael Schwimmer said they are targeting multicultural space. “Our strategy to entertain and engage young, multicultural millennials across all of our platforms has come together,” Schwimmer said in the company’s official announcement. “We’re bringing together research, practical experience and a talented team to deliver what this audience has told us they want: a place to see themselves, their passions and values on display, including through authentic, multiplatform access to their favorite music artists.”

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading T-Pain Has A New Side Gig… A TV Show

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos