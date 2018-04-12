Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Social Media Reacts To Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal & The Comments Are Wild

Our timeline is in shambles over the news.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Source: Splash News / Splash News

There’s no way any of you missed what’s been going on with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. TMZ blew up the athlete’s spot with video evidence that he cheated when KoKo was reportedly 3 months pregnant with his child. Daily Mail followed up with a video of his more recent f*ck boy shenanigans. To make matters worse, the other woman has been bragging about it, posting sext messages, and tagging Tristan in what appears to be a preview of their wack sex tape. Messy.

As expected, social media has been going off about Tristan, Khloe, and the side chick nonstop. Some say Khloe should’ve expected him to do her dirty after what he did to Jordan Craig and others say Tristan has to be stopped. Hit the flip for some pretty messed up comments. People just ain’t right.

 

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Social Media Reacts To Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal & The Comments Are Wild

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos