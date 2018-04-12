Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Kobe Bryant & Other Celebs Who Almost Got The Paws Put On Em By Another Star

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Kobe Bryant on the court

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

When you’re as good at what you do as Kobe Bryant  is at basketball, you’ll deal with lots of hateration that’ll  eventually turn into altercations. But who knew that the Black Mamba and Master P almost came to blows back in the day?

 

On Tuesday, the hip hop mogul revealed on The Red Pill with Van Lathan podcast, “I got into it with Kobe before, at the Lakers facility. Lamar Odom kind of cooled it off.”

Seems like Lamar Odom is always around when ish hits the fan.

 

Master P was pretty vague about the details of the altercation, but he did add, “You know how Kobe is, the Lakers is his facility, so it was just one of those things. That’s his place.”

In the world of celebrity egos, there’s no telling when things will actually come to blows. Check out the gallery below of other stars who almost got the paws laid on them by another celeb.

via GIPHY

 

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

Celebrity Fights That (Almost) Came To Blows

6 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Fights That (Almost) Came To Blows

Continue reading Celebrity Fights That (Almost) Came To Blows

Celebrity Fights That (Almost) Came To Blows

On Tuesday, Master P revealed on The Red Pill with Van Lathan podcast, “I got into it with Kobe before, at the Lakers facility. Lamar Odom kind of cooled it off.”  The mogul was pretty vague about the  details of the altercation, but he did add, "You know how Kobe is, the Lakers is his facility, so it was just one of those things. That’s his place." In the world of celebrity egos, there's no telling when things will actually come to blows. Check out the gallery below of other stars who almost got the paws laid on them by another celeb.      

 

 

 

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos