R&B Singer Sabrina Claudio Admitted To Creating Twitter Account To Dog Black Women

I already know what you’re thinking. Harpo, who dis woman? I admit I had no idea until I looked her up on Spotify and realized that I was following her. I assume it’s because she’s featured on a track with one of my favorite artists, Duckwrth, but after listening to a few of her own tracks, I realized Damn, this woman is super talented.

The woman is Sabrina Claudio, a 21-year-old half Puerto Rican and half Cuban alternative R&B artist from Miami, and if you just listen to her voice, you might assume that she’s a black woman.

But according to Vibe, she created an entirely separate Twitter account that wants you to make no mistake that she is definitely not one of us, especially if you’re a deep brown shade.

Sabrina Claudio dragged for racist social media commentshttps://t.co/XJwSVIo3My pic.twitter.com/Gpwy5OFUzK — VIBEViva (@vibe_viva) April 10, 2018

Using the handle @ODamnYourUgly, the “All to You” songstress posted offensive messages about black women that included things like, “it must suck to be a black girl with no booty.” She also made several comments about dark-skinned women being unattractive, all of which have now been deleted since a fire has been lit under her arse.

Last night, she posted an apology on Twitter that I doubt will land with our demographic, repackaging her racism as “past ignorance.”

I am tired of these culture vultures disparaging us black women while colonizing our melinated gifts for profit. Other users felt the same way, lighting up Sabrina’s Twitter and Instagram accounts with a double dose of shade and history of systemic racism.

One of her old fans on Instagram wrote: “African American women deserve all the recognition in the world. It is disgusting and shameful that they are being put down when the world would not be where it is today without them. I am just so fucking disappointed that you would basically spit on the names of these beautiful women, some who supported you and made your career possible. It is straight up disrespectful. shake my damn head.”

Womp womp we have yet another racist non-black white Hispanic #SabrinaClaudio…disappointed but not surprised — Em✨ (@EmemInyang_) April 9, 2018

Sabrina Claudio is one of those Latina girls that hate black women but also tries to imitate them lmao — 𝕳𝖚𝖔𝖓𝖌 (@huongtweets_) April 9, 2018

I’d also like to point out that she has no history of working with black female artists, but she’s definitely had some tracks with black male artists like Khalid, Duckwrth and 6lack. I implore them to stop working with her. None of them would be where they are without dark-skinned black female artists like Lauryn Hill, India.Arie and going way back to Nina Simone.

What are your thoughts? If you were ever listening to this woman’s music in the first place, will you stop? I definitely will. She’s just a water-downed version of Syd tha Kyd anyway (who is actually black).

Renese spends her early mornings writing, her days securing insurance for TV shows, and her in-betweens blogging about the silliness and seriousness of life on her blog.

Follow Renese on Twitter: @reneseford

See more at our sister site MadameNoire here.

SOURCE: VIBE

DON’T MISS:

This Illustrator Created Beautiful Artwork For Adobe That Celebrates Self-Love And Self-Care For Black Women

Taye Diggs Traumatized By Black Women’s Response To His Interracial Marriage