Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Having Early Contractions In Cleveland

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly having early contractions and the rest of the Kardashians are en route to Cleveland for her first birth… in the midst of her TT baby daddy drama.
via TMZ:
We’re told the contractions just started and, although there’s no way to know, it may not be a coincidence it happened just hours after videos surfaced of Tristan hooking up with other women. We’re told her due date is late April, but it looks like the baby is coming soon.
Our sources say Kris Jenner flew out Wednesday morning and Kim, along with other family members and friends are scheduled to fly out Thursday and Friday.
We’re told the family is extremely upset over the revelations about Tristan … they say they were in the dark until Tuesday.
As for Tristan … he has a game tonight in Cleveland, on the heels of his team’s NYC trip … which included his apparent rendezvous with a side chick. As we first reported, he was also with 2 other women last Fall in a D.C. area club.
I wonder if Kris Jenner will allow Tristan in the delivery room…
