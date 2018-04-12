Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Having Early Contractions In Cleveland

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Having Early Contractions In Cleveland

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 07, 2018

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly having early contractions and the rest of the Kardashians are en route to Cleveland for her first birth… in the midst of her TT baby daddy drama.

via TMZ:

We’re told the contractions just started and, although there’s no way to know, it may not be a coincidence it happened just hours after videos surfaced of Tristan hooking up with other women. We’re told her due date is late April, but it looks like the baby is coming soon.

Our sources say Kris Jenner flew out Wednesday morning and Kim, along with other family members and friends are scheduled to fly out Thursday and Friday.

We’re told the family is extremely upset over the revelations about Tristan … they say they were in the dark until Tuesday.

As for Tristan … he has a game tonight in Cleveland, on the heels of his team’s NYC trip … which included his apparent rendezvous with a side chick. As we first reported, he was also with 2 other women last Fall in a D.C. area club.

I wonder if Kris Jenner will allow Tristan in the delivery room…

We are ready whenever you are little mama 🦋

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

The Latest:

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Having Early Contractions In Cleveland

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos