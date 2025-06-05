Listen Live
Tacos and Tequila Festival Head to Cincinnati with Nostalgic Lineup

Published on June 5, 2025

A new festival is heading to the Cincinnati area this fall, and it’s built for the Myspace warriors.

The first-ever Tacos & Tequila Festival will take over Florence Y’alls Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4. The event is 21+ and combines live music, tequila tastings, and Cincinnati’s top taco vendors for an all-day party with a heavy dose of nostalgia.

Headliners include Lil Jon, Soulja Boy, Bow Wow, Pretty Ricky, Chamillionaire, Paul Wall, Petey Pablo, Twista, Mike Jones, and Bubba Sparxxx, with DJ Ashton Martin on the set.

Beyond the music, there will be lucha libre wrestling, an exotic car show, photo ops, a Chihuahua beauty pageant, and a salsa and queso competition featuring local taco trucks.

General admission tickets start at $49 and go up in tiers to $99. VIP tickets start at $119 and include three margaritas, a taco flight, early entry, and front-of-stage access. VIP Party Deck tables for groups are also available, starting at $250 per person. General parking is $20; preferred parking is $40.

The festival is produced by Social House Entertainment and is also stopping in cities like Chicago, Cleveland, Milwaukee, and St. Louis.

Tickets and parking passes are on sale now.


