Mariah Carey Reveals She Has Bipolar II Disorder

Those with bipolar II are more likely to suffer more often from episodes of depression as opposed to hypomania. In fact, in some cases, individuals have dealt with at least one hypomaniac episode in comparison to a number of depressive episodes.

Episodes of hypomania in bipolar II do not reach the full level of mania associated with bipolar I, or to put it simpler, the episodes are not associated with psychosis. Manic episodes are characterized by an extremely high mood that is followed by risky behaviors, including increased sexual behavior, spending sprees, gambling, substance abuse, driving very fast, etc. Because the highs of bipolar II are less intense and involve more perceived energy than usual, they are classified as “hypo,” which in full means “less than mania” or “under mania.

