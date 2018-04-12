Feature Story
YouTube To Stream Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance

No ticket to Coachella? No problem!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

YouTube is doing Beyoncé‘s fans a huge favor and live streaming her performance at Coachella.

Coachella has teamed up with YouTube to offer music lovers a chance to experience the festival from home. That partnership has spawned an incredible opportunity for members of the Beyhive.

According to Blavity, YouTube will stream several major performances from the festival–including Beyoncé’s! As the headliner, it would only be right to broadcast her set, which is surely the most highly anticipated on the slate.

The Beyhive had to wait an extra year to see Bey takeover Coachella as she announced her most recent pregnancy shortly before the festival. Now that she’s back to work, fans should be expecting quite a show when she does hit the stage in just a few short days.

Reportedly, Beyonce is focused on delivering an impeccable show after having to delay her performance.

“She is 100 percent focused on her Coachella performance. She is rehearsing for hours every day. She wants to look her best and for the show to be spectacular,” a source close to production for Bey’s set told People. “She was disappointed last year when she had to cancel, so she wants everything be perfect this time. She is very excited about the show.”

Normally, Beyoncé might reserve something like this for her Tidal subscribers, but we’re sure many other fans are thrilled with this news.

Viewers will also be able to watch performances from Chloe x Halle and French Montana as YouTube streams Coachella.

