Snoop Tells Us The Only Person Who Out Smoked Him

Via | HipHopDX

Suffice it to say that out-smoking Snoop Dogg is the pot smoker’s equivalent of outrunning eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt. But there is one person who has been crowned with the honor of having out-smoked the Long Beach lyricist.

That honor goes to none other than Shotgun Willie himself, country musician Willie Nelson.

READ MORE

Also On 100.3: