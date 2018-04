Paternity Test Proves Lil Wayne Isn’t Father Of Woman’s Son

Via | HipHopDX

Lil Wayne has proven he’s not the father of 16-year-old Dwayne Brown by taking a DNA paternity test, according to TMZ.

Keiotia Watson, the mother of Brown, claimed Wayne was the father of her son and sought child support payments. A judge initially ruled in her favor, but Weezy never paid up and a new trial was set to determine paternity.

According to the test documents obtained by TMZ, there is a zero percent chance of Wayne being Brown’s father. Watson said she had a sexual relationship with the Dedication 6 rhymer in 2001.

