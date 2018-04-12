Movies Out This Week

RAMPAGE (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? As newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, a primatologist teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote.

WHO’S IN IT? Dwayne Johnson, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman, Joe Manganiello, Naomie Harris

TRIVIA:

Loosely based on the Rampage video games that began in 1986.

video games that began in 1986. Director Brad Peyton also helmed the Dwayne Johnson action flick San Andreas .

also helmed the Dwayne Johnson action flick . Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Malin Ackerman also co-starred in Watchmen (2009).

(2009). The budget was $120 million.

RAMPAGE: From the trailer, Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) tells Dr. Kate Caldwell (Naomie Harris) he has a special bond with George the gorilla. OC: …trusts you. :16

TRUTH OR DARE (Horror)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A harmless game of Truth or Dare among friends turns deadly when someone — or something — begins to punish those who tell a lie or refuse the dare.

WHO’S IN IT? Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto

TRIVIA:

Hayden Szeto and Nolan Gerard Funk play teenagers despite both being in their early 30s.

This is the second Blumhouse horror flick to be released on Friday the 13th, following last year’s Happy Death Day .

. Lucy Hale starred on the TV series Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017.

TRUTH OR DARE: Olivia (Lucy Hale) tells her friends the game followed them home. OC: …not crazy. :32

BORG VS. McENROE (Biopic)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? The story of the 1980s tennis rivalry between the placid Björn Borg and the volatile John McEnroe.

WHO’S IN IT? Shia LaBeouf, Stellan Skarsgard

TRIVIA:

The young Björn Borg is played by the tennis great’s real son Leo.

Borg and McEnroe played 14 matches between 1978 and 1981, with each winning seven.

Borg is thanked in the end credits. McEnroe is not.

The movie was released in the U.K. back in September.

SGT. STUBBY: AN AMERICAN HERO (Animated)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A stray dog named Sergeant Stubby is adopted by a soldier while training for World War I and is still recognized as the most decorated dog in American history for his valorous actions.

WHO’S IN IT? Voices of Helena Bonham Carter, Logan Lerman, Gerard Depardieu

TRIVIA:

The bulldog reportedly saved his regiment from surprise mustard gas attacks and found and comforted wounded soldiers.

When he died in 1926, Stubby got an obituary in The New York Times .

. The budget was $25 million.

Also this week, the Jon Hamm war drama Beirut opened in limited release on Wednesday and Isle of Dogs expands into wider release on Friday.

