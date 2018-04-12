Feature Story
Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Tristan By Her Side

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

TMZ is reporting that Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a healthy baby girl after a crazy week of alleged infidelity from the father of her child Tristan Thompson.

Sources have told TMZ that the baby girl doesn’t have a name yet but was born in a hospital just outside of Cleveland.  Kris, Kim, Kourtney and best friend Malika was also there to support Khloe during the birth of her first child.

No word on the status of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship after videos leaked earlier this week of Tristan cheating on Khloe in October of 2017.  In addition to scandalous videos, Tristan was seen going into a hotel in NYC with one of the girls in the video less than a week ago.

This is the first child for Khloe and the second for Tristan.

