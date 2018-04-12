Features
Mice Stole The Weed! Cops Blame Half A Ton Of Missing Marijuana On Vermin

Yes, that was their best explanation.

Posted 5 hours ago
Eight cops in Argentina found themselves out of a job due to a half a ton of marijuana missing.

Yup, about 1000 pounds of weed just disappeared out of a police warehouse and a bunch of officer were like “who did it?”

Well actually, they know who did it.

 

The mice ate it!

 

Yup, a bunch of Mickeys came out of nowhere, stole the weed and now the whole fam is baked!

 

According to The Guardian, the cannabis was discovered to be missing during an inspection of the warehouse for impounded drugs. The marijuana was sitting pretty in storage for two years, up until the inspectors found that only 5,460kg of the 6,000kg registered weed was found.

 

Folks were looking at former police commissioner Javier Specia for answers. He had left the inventory for the impounded marijuana unsigned right when he left his post in April 2017.

 

 

Specia and three of his subordinates were called before Judge Adrián González Charvay for an explanation. They all said the same thing — that the missing narcotics were “eaten by mice.”

Forensic experts, however, came through with the research. “Buenos Aires University experts have explained that mice wouldn’t mistake the drug for food, and that if a large group of mice had eaten it, a lot of corpses would have been found in the warehouse,” said a spokesperson for the judge.

Guess mice are lightweights.

 

The four officers are set to testify before the judge on May 4. Then the judge will try to determine if the missing marijuana was the result of “expedience or negligence.”

Homeboy Specia also faces an internal police investigation into why he hasn’t presented his sworn income statement for 2017 yet.

 

 

Well hopefully, the best thing to come out of this is someone is having a swell time somewhere.

 

I’m rooting for the mice.

Photos