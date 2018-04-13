Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Beach Babe: Photos Of Karrueche Pulling Out Her Wedgie By The Water Are All You Need To See Today

Ahkay, Kae!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Karrueche & Victor Cruz at Miami Beach

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Karrueche!

The 29-year-old Claws actress is out there in them Miami streets looking TF good. On Thursday, April 12, the beauty and her NFL bae Victor Cruz hit the beach to soak up some sun and water. A makeup-free Kae rocked a two-tone floral bikini with her hair up in a sloppy bun. Victor kept it super chill in some red trunks and shades.

Fine as he is, he couldn’t steal the show from his fun-sized girlfriend, who frolicked around and flaunted her toned body for the paparazzi and world to see—and her angles were flawless:

Karrueche & Victor Cruz at Miami Beach

Source: Splash News / Splash News

At one point, things got a little messy. Kae hit her beach chair to relax a little and maybe catch a tan, but her bikini bottoms wouldn’t cooperate. In the photo below, you can see she pulls her wedgie out and there ain’t a hint of cellulite in sight.

Karrueche & Victor Cruz at Miami Beach

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Karrueche and that beach body of hers are the epitome of “stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready.” Scroll down to see more teeny bikini photos.

Are they your favorite celeb couple, or nah?

Karrueche & Victor Cruz at Miami Beach

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Karrueche flashes that million-dollar smile of hers for the paparazzi while showing off her hot bod.

Karrueche & Victor Cruz at Miami Beach

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Karrueche fixes her top knot while making her way back to Victor Cruz in Miami Beach, Florida.

Karrueche & Victor Cruz at Miami Beach

Source: Splash News / Splash News

More from your fave in the gallery below.

Karrueche

29 Photos Of Karrueche's Perfectly Petite Body

14 photos Launch gallery

29 Photos Of Karrueche's Perfectly Petite Body

Continue reading 29 Photos Of Karrueche’s Perfectly Petite Body

29 Photos Of Karrueche's Perfectly Petite Body

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos