Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Fired From ‘RHOA’ Due To Incarcerated Boyfriend

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Fired From ‘RHOA’ Due To Incarcerated Boyfriend

This will make the second time that Sheree has lost her coveted peach.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

The self-proclaimed “bone carrier” Sheree Whitfield may need to find a new title for herself because multiple sources have confirmed that she has once again been fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, this time it’s allegedly because of her incarcerated boyfriend, Tyrone.

With the RHOA Season 10 reunion just getting started and Season 11 filming set to commence in just a few months, cast members have reportedly been sent out their renewal contracts for the upcoming season. However, one cast member who won’t be returning (according to several reports) is Sheree Whitfield—and apparently she has her imprisoned boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams to thank. US Weekly is reporting that since Whitfield’s relationship with Gilliams is a big part of her storyline, not being able to film at the prison he’s in is a problem.

Via US Weekly:

Sheree Whitfield will not be invited back as a Housewife for season 11 of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ multiple sources confirm to ‘US Weekly.’ 

One source tells ‘US’ that Sheree was fired after the filming of the season 10 reunion and is “very upset.” The source adds that her relationship with her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, who is currently serving 10 years in prison for stealing $5 million in wire fraud schemes, may have played a role in the network’s decision not to bring her back.

“Bravo can’t film inside or even outside the jail. This is causing a problem with her storyline,” the source explains.

If you’ll recall, this isn’t the first time that Whitfield has been fired from the Bravo hit series. Back in 2012, she was let go after being apart of the show for the first four seasons. She returned in 2015 as “a friend of” and regained full cast member status in 2016 for Season 9 and Season 10 in 2017.

Whitfield’s BFF Kim Zolciak-Biermann is also reportedly out for the show’s next season. Practically all of the current RHOA cast has issues with her, especially star NeNe Leakes, and since she was only in a recurring capacity her not being apart of Season 11 is no surprise.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To Court For More Child Support

Target Accused Of Keeping POC From Employment, Agrees To Pay $3.74 Million Settlement

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Fired From ‘RHOA’ Due To Incarcerated Boyfriend

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos