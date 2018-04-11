Why I Feel Bad For Khloe Kardashian Even Though Karma Is Real

“You lose ’em, how you get ’em,” so goes the saying.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s fairy tale came to an end yesterday when footage showing the Cleveland Cavalier player snuggling up next to a woman, we now know to be an IG model named Lani Blair, hit the net. It wasn’t immediately clear if Thompson was actually engaged in a sexual act, despite headlines that accused him of kissing the woman at a public party. But as the day progressed, more surveillance footage pointed to the inevitable — Tristan “Third Trimester” Thompson ain’t sh*t.

Before Khloe and Thompson solidified their relationship on social media, in December 2016, Thompson was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend Jordan Craig while she was in the final months of her pregnancy.

Him ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 18, 2016 at 1:12pm PST

Thompson’s side piece Lani has been reveling in the newfound attention and took to Instagram in the wee hours of the morning to respond to the controversy by posting raunchy text message conversations between she and Thompson and a clip of what appears to be them having sex. Thompson can’t be seen in the video.

Thompson, however, can be seen in a video kissing two other woman in an earlier incident from last year.

Between an alleged sex tape footage of Thompson engaged in a sexual act with Lani, public surveillance footage and the fact that the mediocre baller was caught carelessly gallivanting around town, face slightly hidden by a white hoodie, as if his 6’9 athletic frame didn’t give away his person, his behavior begs the question, did he want to get caught?

Social media has had plenty to say about the scandal.

So Tristan Thompson just gone cheat on his baby mama after he left his baby mama who he cheated on with his baby mama for his baby mama just to leave his baby mama then cheat on his baby mama? — Marisa Lander (@marisalander) April 11, 2018

Tristan Thompson: “How pregnant are you?” Khloe: “9 months.” Tristan: “It’s about that time.” Khloe: “What do you mea-“ Tristan: pic.twitter.com/5qiaSpMAMz — X (@XLNB) April 11, 2018

Tristan Thompson can't be cheating on Khloe man. He scores like 1.7 points per game, he NEEDS that KUWTK gig. — IGZ (@igzrap) April 11, 2018

Khloe Kardashian: Our baby is soon going to be born! Tristan Thompson: pic.twitter.com/37NQi5iGpc — Afro AmericAnime💓✨ (@karryannkk2) April 11, 2018

When Lebron sees Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/X51HZfjRdr — T'omas (@Tom_Rivera) April 11, 2018

While the cheating scandal has left the world polarized, Thompson’s baby’s mother, celebrities and former enemy Amber Rose has come to the defense of the Revenge Body host.

Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom reportedly offered his support for the reality TV star. “Lamar feels terrible for Khloe. He wasn’t sure if he should reach out and see how she’s doing. He feels for her,” a source told PEOPLE.

According to reports, Khloe is hysterical about it all and experiencing contractions and her sisters are en route to Cleveland to be by her side.

“She cried hysterically all night. She begged to come back to L.A. and tried to find any way to make it work but her doctor wouldn’t let her,” a source told E! Online.

Some people find it hard to feel for Khloe because she allegedly (have to put that there for political reasons, you understand) played side piece to Thompson when he was still with his ex-girlfriend. And the Kardashian/Jenner clan are highly problematic when it comes to their obsession for Black men and culture without giving back or crediting the Black community.

Whether you love or hate the Kardashians, no woman, especially during such a vulnerable time deserves to be cheated on. Khloe is clearly wrong for dating a man who had a pregnant girlfriend, but does that make it right for her to experience the same hurt? I get it, trust me, an eye for an eye, a b*tches tooth for her tooth, but have we become so far removed from the imperfections of humanity that we can’t tap into our subconscious and recall our own scandalous days? Can’t you remember the time you too thought, “he wouldn’t do that to me.” I’ve certainly matured since then but I’ll never forget how it felt when that nigga let me down and that dose of karma when she comes back around. Women have to learn the hard way while men get to perfect their craft.

Khloe ain’t sh*t for dealing with Thompson knowing he was expecting a child with another woman, but if there’s mud on her red bottoms, there’s an even more pungent aroma coming from his basketball sneakers. Karma is real, but so are f*ck boys, and Tristan Thompson is definitely one of them.

RELATED STORIES:

Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian Are Having A Girl…But Where Is His Son?

Update: Tristan Thompson Spotted Entering Hotel With Mysterious Woman

Also On 100.3: