Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Hazel E Breaks Down About Her Childhood Trauma, Claims She Was Assaulted By ‘Black Girls’

Iyanla dives deep into Hazel-E's upbringing that ultimately led to her downfall.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Hazel-e

Source: Michael Bezjian / Getty

We are just days away from the highly anticipated Arica ‘Hazel-E’ Adams episode of “Iyanla Fix My Life.” In these first look clips, we see the estranged reality star sheepishly recite her raunchy lyrics to historical black female characters

Iyanla also sits down with Hazel’s mother to examine the childhood trauma that may have contributed to the rapper’s racist social media outburst last year–including an alleged sexual assault incident where Hazel was attacked by “dark skin” girls.

Iyanla also calls upon other sisters in the business to explain to Hazel how her hateful comments effects our entire community:

Tune in Saturday at 9pm on OWN for the full episode.

RELATED LINKS

New Season Of ‘Iyanla, Fix My Life’ Features LHH’s Hazel E, Trina Braxton, Philando Castile’s Girlfriend &amp; More

Too Little, Too Late: Mona Scott-Young Is SO DONE With Hazel E After Her Homophobic Comments

Take A Seat Sis: Hazel E Apologizes For Homophobic Rant On Social Media

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Hazel E Breaks Down About Her Childhood Trauma, Claims She Was Assaulted By ‘Black Girls’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos