Rachel Dolezal: From Having Her Wig Snatched To Doing Weaves

Just when you thought it couldn't get any more ridiculous, Dolezal now adds hair braiding and weaving to her resume.

Written By: Clarissa Hamlin, NewsOne

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Many folks have told Rachel Dolezal that they aren’t buying anything she’s selling, but her latest side game hustle has proven that to be far from the truth.

The White controversial former NAACP leader, who made headlines in 2015 after she lied about being African-American, has a new gig styling the hair of Black women. Posting photos on her Instagram, Dolezal proved she is really doing weaves, faux locs, braids, color treatments and more.

She also got a new term for herself after her previous Afrocentric name change turned heads.

Weavologist

Issa Work Of Art

Dolls For Purchase

Selling Hoodies After H&M Hoodiegate

his list is only the beginning – Dolezal got her hands in a lot.

Rachel Dolezal Wasn’t The First: Six More Whites Who Passed For Black

Rachel Dolezal Made A Sweatshirt To Protest H&M Failed

