HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Attends The 50th Annual Leadership Awards Event At Lehman College

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 1 hour ago
Kerry Washington took a break from her Scandal press rounds to attend the 50th Annual Leadership Awards event at Lehman College in New York City.

Lehman College 50th Anniversary Celebration & Leadership Awards Dinner

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The actress wore a Delpozo couture gown and was styled by Joseph Cassell. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and Dvani by A&D Gem. She wore a Movado watch (whom she has had a partnership with). Her clutch was by Roger Vivier.

Lehman College 50th Anniversary Celebration & Leadership Awards Dinner

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Her half up, half down hairstyle was done by Takisha Sturdivant-Drew in a curly, natural style. Her makeup artist for the evening, Rebecca Restrepo, gave her a natural pink lip and rosy cheeks.

The Lehman College students seemed really happy to have Washington there! What fun.

Beauties, we have to know, is this outfit HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below.

Photos