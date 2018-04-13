White Supremacist Who Worked At Target Outed For Trying To Recruit Racists With Boxes Of Diapers

Photo by

White Supremacist Who Worked At Target Outed For Trying To Recruit Racists With Boxes Of Diapers

Customers across the country received laminated notes in their packages.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Back in November, we reported on a Chattanooga, Tennessee father of  a three-week -old baby girl who bought Pampers diapers at a Target. He told WCRBTV.com, “‘Diapers come in these two big plastic sleeves. You pull those out, and I noticed something drop and fall. And I know that sometimes companies will put coupons in boxes.’ A white, laminated note fell out and what was typed on it, Russell said, was shocking. ‘It said, ‘It’s okay to be white,’ and I looked on the back and it was just five or six websites that I recognized the language that was used from the Charlottesville incident late last year.’”

The dad alerted Pampers and Target via Twitter. “Target tweeted back apologizing and saying an investigation is underway.  Channel 3 reached out to Pampers. A spokesperson said the company is investigating as well but does not believe the note was slipped into the package at their facility.” However, customers across the country were receiving these laminated notes in their boxes of diapers. Customer in Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Washington, DC, New Jersey and Tennessee all made complaints. See below:

The man who was slipping white supremacist messages in boxes of diapers has been outed as an actual Target employee. A Target spokesperson told BuzzFeed, “After being made aware of the situation, we immediately launched a thorough investigation to address the concerns and put a stop to it. We have identified the source, and given this is a violation of our policies and our commitment to inclusivity, terminated the team member.” The employee was reportedly based in Minneapolis, but Target did not release their name.

The real question is: Did these racist messages reach the right idiot and they actually logged onto the websites? You never know, this is the era of “Make America great again.”

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

