Uuum…So Cardi B’s ‘Drip’ Has Folks Jumping Out Of Moving Cars Now

Okay.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Cardi B And Machine Gun Kelly In Concert - New Orleans, Louisiana

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Many fans can agree that Cardi B‘s Invasion of Privacy album is a banger.

But does it go so hard it’ll make you want to jump out a moving car just to dance?

Instagram user @cousinskeether thought so and now a bunch of brave people are following his lead. Check out his original post below.

 

Well…if the song is knocking, the song is knocking. No need to be restrained by a car right?

Swipe through for some more hilarious attempts at the out-of-vehicle move.

Some were as smooth as butter.

Others…not so much.

