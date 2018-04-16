Prayers Up!: K. Michelle Rushed To Hospital Over Silicone Butt Injections

1 reads Leave a comment
The last week or so has been really bumpy for singer K. Michelle who is crying tears of joy. K. tells fans the silicone on her butt spread around, causing her legs to shut down. She says since last week, she’s had to have TWO blood transfusions and take medication to fight an infection.
K. seems to be better now, posting up this message explaining exactly what went wrong.
Jan 12 I started a journey to correct a mistake I did over 6 years ago. The first surgery went well so we thought until my body started to shut down while I was on tour. For 26 cities I was on steroids to walk and keep down infection causing me to get off stage and be rushed to ER over 4 times and then the next day back on stage. I later found out the silicone had spread and I would be rushed back into surgery. Last Wednesday I entered surgery barely functioning with my legs and an infection. The surgery to remove all of this from me lasted a long 6 hours. The following days were spent with paramedics until i they realized my blood count was severely low and I was rushed into ER where I was admitted. 2 blood transfusions later I’ve been released and started therapy today heal and walk. I have the most skilled and amazing reconstructive surgeon in Beverly Hills and I’m blessed to be here. It hurts my heart to know there are girls out here who can’t afford to have the best and are just sitting around in pain and infection. I thought I was strong but this changed my life. I saw my life flash right in front of me. So many so called friends and family where no where to be found in this dark hour. People I’ve given my last 2. NO WHERE.?Only a few where there like @moniece_slaughter @erndukes@akbar__v, @richardlomaxbeauty, Ken, Myisha, management, my nurse Denita and my MOM by my bed every night. People had to work and were to busy be there for me. Please don’t try to call me now. I have no hate in my heart but I have no room for you. To those people who have lied on me and still continue to hurt me, I forgive you. I gotta be here for a reason now and fighting with you isn’t it. Slowing my life down now taking my time with my new music there are songs and truths 2 b told. I will sing them. But in my own time and way. My son needs me. Oh and those twins I want can FINALLY come This year because I’ll be able to actually pick them up. The small things matter most now
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
1.Source:Radio One 1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 22 of 37
23.Source:Radio One 23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 37 of 37
comments – add yours