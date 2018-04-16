Republicans Are Trying To Take Away Food Stamps From Millions With New Bill

Republicans waged another battle against people of color with a new bill that would drastically cut food stamps.

The House Agriculture Committee introduced a farm bill Thursday that would create stricter work requirements for the 5 million to 7 million recipients in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, Politico reported. The measure, touted as part of the GOP welfare overhaul, will basically kick folks out of the program, Democrats have said.

Does the GOP not care that many folks have a hard time with feeding their families?

California Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee had a message for Trump and company about what these federal programs mean for Black folks. Yes, she kept it real about this proposal raining down a storm on people of color.

As a young single mother, I relied on food stamps to provide for my two boys. That assistance during hard times helped me get where I am today. This executive order will deny other families the help they need to make ends meet and feed their children.https://t.co/0QmNQijiX9 — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) April 11, 2018

With the bill, adults, ages 18 to 59, would be required to work or enroll in a training program for at least 20 hours a week. Exemptions will only be made for those who are disabled, pregnant or caring for a child younger than 6. The annual funds for work training programs would be increased over a three-year period from $90 million to $1 billion as well.

But let’s now forget all the stuff that our president is trying to do to people of color.

The bill comes as Trump has declared war on the poor, looking to slash federal assistance across the board. He is even weighing a measure to allow states to drug test SNAP beneficiaries — something that conservatives have been pushing for years, The Associated Press reported.

Many activists have publicly said that assistance programs lift families out of the clutches of poverty. They have explained that repeal and cutting-back measures can benefit the wealthy at the expense of lower-income households. This vote on this bill won’t go down without a fight.

