Columbus Middle School Teacher Charged with Murdering Live-In Boyfriend

A middle school teacher was absent from school today because she had to appear in court on murder charges.

Shanara Culbreath, 28, made her first appearance Friday morning in the stabbing death of Vincente MIlls, 41.

Police said during an argument Thursday morning, she first pointed a gun at Mills. When he knocked the gun away, she went to the kitchen, returned with two knives and stabbed Mills, police said.

In court, Culbreath’s attorney said it was a case of self-defense.

“This is a history of domestic violence in this situation,” said Byron Potts. “She was being held and was not allowed to leave.

Culbreath teachers seventh and eighth graders at Woodward Park Middle School on Karl Rd. She’s being held on $100-thousand bond.

If she’s released, Columbus schools officials said she will likely be reassigned somewhere other than Woodward Park and won’t be in front of a classroom.

via ABC6OnYourSide

