Canton Jones Feat. Free Life “Won’t He Do It” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Get ready to have a party for Jesus! Canton Jones is back with his new music video for “Won’t He Do It.” Everyone is dancing, singing and praising the name of God. The beat is fast paced, the video is bright and it is a joyous time.

 

In the song they talk about God waking them up in the morning, keeping them away from harm and more. “Won’t He Do It” is definitely a song that will get you hype whenever you play it. Watch the video and let us know what you think.

Photos