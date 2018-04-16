Feature Story
Gabrielle Union Distances Herself From Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Just because Gabrielle was there that night doesn't mean she knows what happened.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Gabrielle Union doesn’t want anyone mixing her up in Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship drama.

Have you ever just been minding your own business and somehow gotten roped into someone else’s ridiculous situation? Gabrielle has!

The Being Mary Jane star was spotted chilling in the background of a video of Tristan and one of his side chicks, so The Shade Room decided to see if it could get an inside scoop on the situation from Gabrielle.

Clearly, Gabrielle was in the vicinity of the couple, so inquiring minds wanted to know what she saw. It seems that TSR was out of luck because the actress swiftly hit them with the “I don’t know her” and erased herself from the narrative. Not only did she distance herself from the periphery of Tristan’s cheating scandal, she also cleared her husband, Dwyane Wade.

“Don’t know her. Didnt see her. I was enjoying my night with my mama and aunt,” Gabrielle wrote. “We ain’t involved n this.”

With that cleared up, can we just get into the fact the Khloe’s latest NBA acquisition has been dubbed #TristanThirdTrimesterThompson? The Internet remains undefeated.

